Navy Week Launches in Mobile

For the first time in the city’s history, Mobile is welcoming the U.S. Navy to the Port City for “Navy Week”.

The activities started Thursday morning in Battleship Park with a kick-off event and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson was scheduled to tandem jump with the Navy SEALS Leap Frog team, but the jump was canceled due to fog.

If you missed the ceremony Thursday morning, no need to worry there will activities all the way through Mardi Gras Day.

Here is a breakdown of the events coming up over the next few days:

Thursday, Feb. 23rd

5:30 p.m. – U.S. Navy Parachute Team and Leap Frogs perform a night dive into Mardi Gras Park in downtown Mobile. The dive will happen before the Mystic Stripers Parade at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24th

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Members of the Navy Oceanographic Office will be at the Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Museum in downtown Mobile answering questions.

6:30 p.m. – The U.S. Navy Band will march in the Krewe of Columbus Parade in downtown Mobile.

Saturday, Feb. 25th

8:00 to 10:00 a.m. – The U.S.S. Mitscher will be available for open tours in downtown Mobile on the riverfront.

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Members of the Navy Oceanographic Office will once again be at the Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Museum in downtown Mobile answering questions.

10:30 a.m. – Members of the U.S.S. Constitution Color Guard will march in the Floral Parade in downtown Mobile.

12:00 to 6:00 p.m. – Divers and members of the Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal team will be in Mardi Gras Park in downtown Mobile with a dive tank. Divers will be showing you how it works for them in the field.

1:00 to 3:00 p.m. – The U.S.S. Mitscher will once again be open for public tours on the Mobile Riverfront.

2:00 p.m. – The Navy Band will hold a concert at the U.S.S. Alabama Park Pavilion.

6:00 p.m. – The Navy Band will march in the Mystics of Time (MOT) Parade in downtown Mobile.

Sunday, Feb. 26th

8:00 to 10:00 a.m. – The U.S.S. Mitscher will be available for open tours in downtown Mobile on the riverfront.

12:00 p.m. – The Navy Band will hold a concert at Mardi Gras Park.

12:00 to 6:00 p.m. – Divers and members of the Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal team will be in Mardi Gras Park in downtown Mobile with a dive tank. Divers will be showing you how it works for them in the field.

1:00 to 3:00 p.m. – The U.S.S. Mitscher will once again be open for public tours on the Mobile Riverfront.

5:00 p.m. – The Navy Band will march in the Le Krewe de Bienville Parade in downtown Mobile.

Monday, Feb. 27th

10:30 a.m. – The Color Guard from the U.S.S. Constitution will march in the King’s Parade.

12:00 p.m. – The U.S. Navy will march in the Floral Parade.

12:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Members of the U.S. Navy will do a community relations project at Feeding the Gulf Coast Food Bank.

4:30 p.m. – The U.S. Navy Band will hold a concert at Mardi Gras Park in downtown Mobile.

Tuesday, Feb. 28th

8:00 to 10:00 a.m. – The U.S.S. Mitscher will be available for open tours in downtown Mobile on the riverfront.

1:00 p.m. – The U.S. Navy Band will march in the King Felix III Parade in downtown Mobile.

1:00 to 3:00 p.m. – The U.S.S. Mitscher will once again be open for public tours on the Mobile Riverfront.

Mobile is one of 15 cities around the country holding a Navy Week.

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Thomas Ishee appeared on News Five This Morning on Thursday to talk about the events and news surrounding the armed forces:

You can follow the U.S. Navy’s schedule of events at this link.