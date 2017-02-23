Navy week kicks off with a bomb and the mayor jumping out of a plane

Just one of 15 cities in the country hosting an official Navy Week, the Navy is pulling out all the stops for the occasion, which began Thursday.

Not only did they detonate a small explosive, they also had the mayor jump out of a plane with the Leap Frog Navy SEALs.

It’s just the beginning, too.

Here’s the schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 23rd

5:30 p.m. – U.S. Navy Parachute Team and Leap Frogs perform a night dive into Mardi Gras Park in downtown Mobile. The dive will happen before the Mystic Stripers Parade at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24th

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Members of the Navy Oceanographic Office will be at the Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Museum in downtown Mobile answering questions.

6:30 p.m. – The U.S. Navy Band will march in the Krewe of Columbus Parade in downtown Mobile.

Saturday, Feb. 25th

8:00 to 10:00 a.m. – The U.S.S. Mitscher will be available for open tours in downtown Mobile on the riverfront.

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Members of the Navy Oceanographic Office will once again be at the Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Museum in downtown Mobile answering questions.

10:30 a.m. – Members of the U.S.S. Constitution Color Guard will march in the Floral Parade in downtown Mobile.

12:00 to 6:00 p.m. – Divers and members of the Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal team will be in Mardi Gras Park in downtown Mobile with a dive tank. Divers will be showing you how it works for them in the field.

1:00 to 3:00 p.m. – The U.S.S. Mitscher will once again be open for public tours on the Mobile Riverfront.

2:00 p.m. – The Navy Band will hold a concert at the U.S.S. Alabama Park Pavilion.

6:00 p.m. – The Navy Band will march in the Mystics of Time (MOT) Parade in downtown Mobile.

Sunday, Feb. 26th

8:00 to 10:00 a.m. – The U.S.S. Mitscher will be available for open tours in downtown Mobile on the riverfront.

12:00 p.m. – The Navy Band will hold a concert at Mardi Gras Park.

12:00 to 6:00 p.m. – Divers and members of the Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal team will be in Mardi Gras Park in downtown Mobile with a dive tank. Divers will be showing you how it works for them in the field.

1:00 to 3:00 p.m. – The U.S.S. Mitscher will once again be open for public tours on the Mobile Riverfront.

5:00 p.m. – The Navy Band will march in the Le Krewe de Bienville Parade in downtown Mobile.

Monday, Feb. 27th

10:30 a.m. – The Color Guard from the U.S.S. Constitution will march in the King’s Parade.

12:00 p.m. – The U.S. Navy will march in the Floral Parade.

12:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Members of the U.S. Navy will do a community relations project at Feeding the Gulf Coast Food Bank.

4:30 p.m. – The U.S. Navy Band will hold a concert at Mardi Gras Park in downtown Mobile.

Tuesday, Feb. 28th

8:00 to 10:00 a.m. – The U.S.S. Mitscher will be available for open tours in downtown Mobile on the riverfront.

1:00 p.m. – The U.S. Navy Band will march in the King Felix III Parade in downtown Mobile.

1:00 to 3:00 p.m. – The U.S.S. Mitscher will once again be open for public tours on the Mobile Riverfront.