MPD: 13 Guns Stolen from Unlocked Cars This Mardi Gras Season

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile Police have released an alarming statistic on guns stolen during this year’s Mardi Gras season in downtown Mobile.

According to an MPD press release, 13 guns have been taken in 44 unlocked vehicle burglaries so far during the 2017 Mardi Gras season. The number is alarming because the total is more than the previous three years combined and because the season’s two most popular days, Joe Cain Day and Fat Tuesday, are still ahead.

Mobile Police are asking the public to “lock it and stop it” after learning that the trend is on the rise.

Nia Savage, a 15-year-old sophomore at B.C. Rain High School who was killed on Valentine’s Day, was shot by one of the guns stolen during Mardi Gras.

Over the last four years, Mobile Police say 136 vehicle burglaries have occurred during the first week of Mardi Gras. All but one, they say, was found unlocked.