Mentally Ill Woman Missing in Mobile

By Published:
natasha-williams-missing

According to a release from the Mobile Police Department, they are asking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Natasha Williams.

Williams is a resident of a group home in Mobile and is considered mentally ill. According to police, she suffers from personality disorder and is prone to hurting herself.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black t-shirt, pink scrub pants, and black boots. Police advise she will also have scars on her arms from prior self-mutilation acts.

Anyone with information on Williams is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s