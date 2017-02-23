Mentally Ill Woman Missing in Mobile

According to a release from the Mobile Police Department, they are asking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Natasha Williams.

Williams is a resident of a group home in Mobile and is considered mentally ill. According to police, she suffers from personality disorder and is prone to hurting herself.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black t-shirt, pink scrub pants, and black boots. Police advise she will also have scars on her arms from prior self-mutilation acts.

Anyone with information on Williams is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.