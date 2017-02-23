Man Accused of Killing Darlene Rawlins Back In Court

Shackled and dressed in a yellow jumpsuit, indicating a high-risk inmate, Corson was led back to the Baldwin County Jail after having a court-appointed attorney assigned to his case.

He is charged with the murder of Darlene Rawlins. Her body was found in the back of her SUV in Foley after a motorist noticed blood dripping from the back of the SUV and called the police. Corson was driving that SUV and sources tell News Five he was covered in blood.

Because Corson didn’t have an attorney, his preliminary hearing was delayed.



“I don’t think there would be any surprises for anybody,” said District Attorney Robert Wilters after the hearing was continued. “I think we have a pretty good idea why it happened and the why may not make sense to us and to the family but we have a why.”

Prosecutors are staying quiet about that for now but say they have a strong case.

Defense attorney Mark Lowell was assigned to represent Corson March 23rd when he is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing.