“Go Go Grandparent” service connects seniors to app services like Uber

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:
Apple iPhone

A new service is helping seniors without smartphones take advantage of popular app services, like Uber, from their touchtone phones.

About 70 percent of Americans over 65 don’t have a smartphone. Now, there’s “GoGo Grandparent”. It’s a service that connects seniors to app services using a traditional touchtone phone.

A recording on the line guides the caller to the service they need. Employees at a call center set up the Uber ride. The service is offered in both the Mobile and Pensacola areas, you can sign up online.

Click here to open the GoGo Grandparent website.

Call 1 (855) 464-6872 or 1 (855) GOGO-USA.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s