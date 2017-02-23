“Go Go Grandparent” service connects seniors to app services like Uber

A new service is helping seniors without smartphones take advantage of popular app services, like Uber, from their touchtone phones.

About 70 percent of Americans over 65 don’t have a smartphone. Now, there’s “GoGo Grandparent”. It’s a service that connects seniors to app services using a traditional touchtone phone.

A recording on the line guides the caller to the service they need. Employees at a call center set up the Uber ride. The service is offered in both the Mobile and Pensacola areas, you can sign up online.

Click here to open the GoGo Grandparent website.

Call 1 (855) 464-6872 or 1 (855) GOGO-USA.