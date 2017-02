April the giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York is expecting a calf anytime now.

The 15-year-old giraffe is rounding out the last month of her 15-month pregnancy.

Since its off-season, visitors cannot come to the park to witness the birth in person, but they can watch it live online.

A camera has been set up in the giraffe pen for live streaming.

You can watch the feed live on the WKRG Facebook Page.