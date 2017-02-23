Dueling Protests at Congressman Matt Gaetz Town Hall Event

Protestors of Congressman Matt Gaetz gather in Milton, Fla. on Thursday, Feb. 23.
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) – Supporters and protestors of Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz have gathered in Milton. Fla. Thursday and are holding separate protests across the street from one another.

Protestors of Rep. Gaetz planned the protest over the last few days and when supporters of Gaetz heard about it, they planned a dueling protest.

Members of the anti-Gaetz protest are protesting his views on policies including energy, armed forces, among others.

Rep. Gaetz is expected to arrive in Milton Thursday afternoon for the town hall meeting with his constituents. Supporters of Gaetz showed up to express their pleasure with the work Gaetz has done in Washington since his election win in November.

The town hall is being held at Grover’s T BBQ in Milton.

This is a developing story and we will continue to follow and post updates. Watch WKRG News Five this evening for the very latest.

