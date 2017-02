MIDFIELD, Ala. — A 5-year-old child is dead and six others are hurt after a car crashed into Vital Smiles dental center.

Police say it was an accident. Fire Chief L. Manning said the driver, who was not hurt, was trying to park but couldn’t get the SUV in gear when it drove through the window.

Authorities said the boy was pinned beneath the SUV in the lobby. All other injuries are non life-threatening.

Police said there were 20 to 30 customers and employees in the building at the time.