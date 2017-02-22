What’s Going Around

For the doctors we spoke with, the flu is at top of the list for the illnesses they’re treating again this week.

The doctors and nurses at Grove Hill Healthcare report seeing a lot of flu, seasonal allergic rhinitis, and upper respiratory infections.

Doctor Darren Waters with Greater Mobile Urgent Care also report treating many cases of influenza A. He says his offices are also seeing scattered influenza B cases as the flu continues to peak.

Waters reports treating many cases of strep throat and influenza-like illnesses.

Dr. James Spires with Premier Medical in Mobile has seen several patients that have tested positive for the flu and experiencing high fever, body aches, and cough.

He also reports seeing patients with allergies and nasal congestion.Those with sinusitis and bronchitis are experiencing allergy symptoms that go on for a few days.

And nurse practitioners Jennifer McNease and Leah Singleton at Millry Pediatric Clinic are seeing lots of cases of type A influenza and strep throat.