Trump Dumps Transgender Bathroom Guidelines, Reversing Decision by Obama

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Donald Trump is a businessman, a reality television star and a master of self-promotion. Trump announced June 16, 2015 he will run in the Republican presidential primary. Trump will be required to release a personal financial disclosure that would reveal intimate details about his personal finances. The disclosure would include his net worth, sources of income, liabilities and assets. He will have to reveal the same information for his wife and dependent children. (AP Photo)
Donald Trump is a businessman, a reality television star and a master of self-promotion. Trump announced June 16, 2015 he will run in the Republican presidential primary. Trump will be required to release a personal financial disclosure that would reveal intimate details about his personal finances. The disclosure would include his net worth, sources of income, liabilities and assets. He will have to reveal the same information for his wife and dependent children. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration has lifted federal guidelines that said transgender students should be allowed to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.

The Wednesday decision is a reversal of an Obama-era directive issued in May. It will now be up to states and school districts to interpret whether federal sex discrimination law applies to gender identity.

A letter sent to schools nationwide Wednesday by the Justice and Education departments says the earlier directive caused confusion and lawsuits over how it should be applied. The new letter says the guidance is lifted, but anti-bullying safeguards will not be affected.

Although the Obama guidance was not legally binding, transgender rights advocates say it was necessary to protect students from discrimination. Opponents argued it was federal overreach.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s