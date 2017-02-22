Take 5: Kitchen on George

Roasted Mushroom Soup with Smoked Gouda and Potato Bread Crouton

RECIPE

1 lb. button mushrooms

1 lb. shiitake mushrooms

1 bunch thyme

3 bay leaf

1 c white wine

3 TBL olive oil

3 TBL minced garlic

1 c small diced shallot

3 TBL salt

1 qt. chicken stock

2 qt. cream

White pepper to taste

3 oz. sliced smoked gouda

Preheat oven to 500. Rinse mushrooms in cold water to remove dirt. Remove stems from shiitakes. Strain and pat dry. Toss mushrooms with olive oil, a pinch of salt, and thyme. Lay out on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper and roast in the oven until golden brown and soft, about 12 minutes. In a soup pot, sweat shallots with a pinch of salt in butter. Add garlic, add chopped thyme and bay leaf. Saute until aromatic. Add wine to deglaze. Reduce until almost fully evaporated. Add chicken stock and cream. Bring to boil, reduce to a simmer, cook for 1 hour on low. Stir often to avoid dairy from scorching. Blend on high while hot and add cubes of butter to make creamy. Strain through chinois. Season accordingly. Top with a slice of bruleed smoked gouda and potato bread crouton.

For more information, call Kitchen on George at 251-436-8890, or click here to visit their website.