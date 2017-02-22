Some Work to Resume at Midtown Publix Site

Related Coverage Homeowners Say Tree Removal Breaks Promise by Publix Developer

Mobile, AL (WKRG) – The City of Mobile is allowing the developer of the midtown Publix to resume some work on the site while the developer works with the city to provide a buffer for homeowners. On Monday, a number of trees were torn down prompting the city to issue a full stop on work as homeowners claim a promise was broken.

While the bulk of the work at this site is on hold, city inspectors along with the developer did a walk-through Wednesday to determine whether the removal of these trees was a violation of an agreement with the city and homeowners to preserve the natural vegetation, or does the contractor have some leeway? The city determined a violation did take place:

It has been determined by the City that a violation of condition # 5 of the PUD approval has occurred. The violation is within a limited portion of the area that is to remain in a natural vegetative state. The developer will be working with the City to develop a restoration plan for that area once the City has established the criteria for the restoration. In the interim, the Stop Work Order will be modified to allow work on the pad of the Publix building to proceed; no other work on the site may resume until the restoration plan has been submitted to and approved by the City. The time frame for the restoration will be determined by the City during this process. –E-Mail from Richard Olsen Deputy Director of Planning and Zoning for the City of Mobile

“We wanted those trees there as a buffer we were told we were going to get to keep them so now that they’re not there anymore there needs to be,” said Homeowner Ryan Hedlund. Homeowners spent months petitioning the city council and some worry all that work was for nothing.

“It’s disappointing because of all the work we’ve put in with the developer and the city it was a lot of time on our part that we invested time and effort, it was never a question of whether we wanted to see Publix or not, it’s a question of doing it the right way,” said Hedlund.

“So all we’re asking is communicate with the homeowners on Grand Avenue and let us know the existing tree line was coming down,” said Robin Fenton. Her daughter has a home in midtown.

For now, work will resume on the center supermarket pad while the city and developer work on a plan for the perimeter closest to homeowners. A city source said they are amending the stop work order to allow work to continue on the grocery store pad while they work with the developer to ensure the buffer will be sufficient to protect the neighbors. In violation notices sent Tuesday, the city asked the developer for detailed plans for restoring the plant life around the property.