Pensacola officer-involved shooting determined justified

Related Coverage Wanted Sex Assault Suspect Shot By Officer in Pensacola

The use of deadly force in a Pensacola officer-involved shooting has been deemed justified after a review conducted by State Attorney Bill Eddins.

On Jan. 19, a U.S. Marshals Task Force officer shot 61-year-old Kevin Petuchov in the abdomen after Petuchov pointed a handgun at officers.

Authorities were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Petuchov for allegedly sexually abusing a four-year-old girl.

After being released from Sacred Heart Memorial Hospital, authorities transported him to Escambia County Jail on a sexual battery charge.

In an interview with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Petuchov said he was aware that officers were there to arrest him. He said that he had intended to use the gun to shoot himself in the chest but could not pull the trigger. He also agreed with the officer’s use of deadly force.

Under Florida Statue 776.05, an officer can use force of any kind to defend oneself or another officer during an arrest.