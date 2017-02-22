Milton Man Arrested for Killing Wife with Hatchet

J.B. BIUNNOHayley Minogue By and Published: Updated:
brown7

MILTON, FL (WKRG/CW55) — Deputies have arrested a Milton man for allegedly killing his with wife with a hatchet.

Early this morning, Santa Rose County Sheriff Deputies apprehended Todd Michael Brown for the death of his wife Jamie Pogreba-Brown.

brown-8According to a press release, Brown is accused of striking Pogreba-Brown in the head with a hatchet during an altercation.  Deputies responded and found Pogreba-Brown suffering from severe injuries. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died.

 

Brown is charged with homicide. The reason for the altercation is not known at this time.

