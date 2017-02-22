Little Mattie Released From Hospital

Related Coverage Injured Toddler Released From Pediatric ICU

BAY MINETTE, AL- A Baldwin County toddler seriously hurt when she fell from the top of a set of bleachers is out of the hospital.

Mattie Shackelford spent 9 days at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital in Mobile after she fell more than 20 feet from the top of the bleachers at Daphne High School while watching a soccer game with her aunt.

Mattie fractured her skull and suffered a serious head injury. Doctors initially told Mattie’s family she’d be in the hospital for weeks, if not longer. The hospital medical staff is amazed at the girls’ remarkable and quick recovery.

Mattie returns to the doctor in two months for a check-up. Mattie did have a seizure when was airlifted to the hospital. She’ll take seizure medication for the next several months, but other than that, Mattie is pretty much good to go. Mattie won’t have to go to physical therapy or see a specialist.