Hammon resigns as House majority leader

By Published: Updated:
micky-hammon-graphic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The long-time Republican majority leader in the House of Representative has stepped down a week after surviving a confidence vote.

Republican Rep. Micky Hammon of Decatur announced Wednesday that he was stepping down as majority leader. He will continue to hold his House seat.

Hammon, in a brief statement, said it was time for new leadership for House Republicans.

Hammon has served as majority leader since Republicans won a legislative majority in 2010.

The announcement came a week after Hammon survived a confidence vote during the House GOP caucus meeting. Rep. Ed Henry of Hartselle, who sought the vote, said Hammon was not communicating with members and there were other concerns about his leadership.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s