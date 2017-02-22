Glover Announces Run For Lt. Governor

A Gulf Coast legislator says he will run for the state’s second-highest office.

Alabama State Senator Rusty Glover announced today he will run for the office of Lieutenant Governor. Glover has served in the legislature since 2002. He’s been a senator since 2006 representing District 34.

Glover told News 5 he believes his time in the senate makes him uniquely qualified to be Lt. Governor. He was poised to assume those duties last year amid speculation that Governor Robert Bentley might resign over the scandal involving his affair with his former top advisor. That, of course, did not happen.

If successful, Glover would replace two-term Lt. Governor Kay Ivey who has to give up the office because of term limits.

So far no one else has announced their intentions to run for the office.