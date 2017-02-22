Four Found Dead In Mississippi Home

TOOMSUBA, Miss. (AP) – Authorities have charged one person in the shooting deaths of a 5-year-old boy and his mother, grandmother and aunt at their home in eastern Mississippi.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun tells WTOK-TV (http://bit.ly/2m7pH5p ) the suspect is charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of capital murder that carries a potential death sentence.

Investigators haven’t released the name of the person in custody.

The four bodies were found Tuesday in the home in the community of Toomsuba near the Alabama line. Authorities haven’t released a possible motive.

The dead are identified as 65-year-old Edna Durr and her daughters, 42-year-old Tomecca Pickett and 27-year-old Kiearra Durr. Pickett’s 5-year-old son, Owen Pickett, also was killed.

Officials believe the killings took place sometime Monday night. Authorities didn’t find any signs of forced entry.

