BREAKING: Body Found is 16-Year-Old Sought in Murder of Niaa Savagee

MOBILE, AL — News 5 has confirmed through multiple sources that the body found in Dog River this morning is the 16-year-old sought in the murder of teenager Niaa Savagee.

The male body was discovered near the litter trap in Dog River around 7:30 a.m. by a city worker coming to check the status of the litter trap. The area is near the intersection of Navco Road and McVay Drive.

After the body was discovered Wednesday morning, Mobile Police activated their homicide response unit and their flotilla units.

A spokesperson for Mobile Police says it is too early to tell if the discovery becomes a homicide investigation.

The area where the body was discovered is frequently visited by fishermen.