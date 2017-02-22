BREAKING: Body Found is Teenager Sought in Murder of Nia Savage

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — News 5 has confirmed through multiple sources that the body found in Dog River this morning is the 15-year-old sought in the murder of teenager Nia Savage.

The male body was discovered near the litter trap in Dog River around 7:30 a.m. by a city worker coming to check the status of the litter trap. The area is near the intersection of Navco Road and McVay Drive.

Mobile Police are yet to confirm the identity of the body as they continue their investigation of the scene, however, multiple family and community members are being told that the body is that of the teenager connected to Savage’s death.

It is unknown how long the body was in Dog River before being discovered, but it could provide insight as to why Mobile Police have been unable to find the teen in the eight days since the murder.

Savage was killed in a shooting near the intersection of Crenshaw Street and Senator Street on Valentine’s Day. The sophomore at B.C. Rain High School was rushed to USA Medical Center with severe injuries but did not survive.

Mobile Police say Savage was killed with a gun stolen from an unlocked vehicle at a Mardi Gras Parade. Investigators said they were actively searching for a 15-year-old — labeled as a person of interest by police — who may have been present for the shooting.

After the body was discovered Wednesday morning, Mobile Police activated their homicide response unit and their flotilla units.

A spokesperson for Mobile Police says it is too early to tell if the discovery becomes a homicide investigation.

The area where the body was discovered is frequently visited by fishermen.