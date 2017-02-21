Tommy Tuberville Considers Run for Alabama’s Governor

According to a report from Dennis Dodd at CBS Sports, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is seriously considering a run for the job of Governor of Alabama in 2018.

When asked for comment about Tuberville, chairman of the Alabama Republican Party Terry Lathan responded with, “Two words – Donald Trump.” She added, “See, Nov. 8.”

Tuberville currently is not coaching after leaving the University of Cincinnati last year which makes him available to be the next governor.

Tuberville has not yet made any public comments, but his team tells CBS Sports that they are conducting a phone survey throughout the state to gauge support.

However, Tuberville is not relying on his history of public service, but the fact that he isn’t a politician. “Eighty-percent of it is name recognization,” said a person from the Tuberville camp.

A gubernatorial run by the 62-year-old from Arkansas would definitely turn some heads in the state. It might even move the Auburn-Alabama rivalry to politics in 2018.

“It would shake some things up, wouldn’t it?” Lathan said.

