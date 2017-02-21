Take 5: Mediterranean Sandwich Company

INGREDIENTS:

6 oz. boneless chicken

1 teaspoon of a spice blend made of salt, pepper, oregano, caraway seeds, cumin

4 tablespoons of Tzatziki sauce:

– 1 container (16 ounces) plain Greek yogurt

– 1/2 English cucumbers (seedless) grated (not peeled)

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

– 2 garlic cloves, finely minced

– 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint or dill plus additional sprigs

– 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

– 1 tablespoon lemon juice

– 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions

1 flatbread (pita)

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon fresh parsley for garnish

Steps:

Marinate the chicken over night in one tablespoon of olive oil and the spice mixture.

Heat the olive oil on medium-high in a nonskid pan and place the chicken meat and cook it for 3-4 minutes on each side until fully cooked.

Set aside on a plate. In a different pan heat one tablespoon of olive oil and fry the pita bread until golden brown but still soft.

For more information, call the Mediterranean Sandwich Company at 251-308-2131.