Take 5: Mediterranean Sandwich Company

INGREDIENTS:
6 oz. boneless chicken
1 teaspoon of a spice blend made of salt, pepper, oregano, caraway seeds, cumin
4 tablespoons of Tzatziki sauce:
– 1 container (16 ounces) plain Greek yogurt
– 1/2 English cucumbers (seedless) grated (not peeled)
– 1/2 teaspoon salt
– 2 garlic cloves, finely minced
– 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint or dill plus additional sprigs
– 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
– 1 tablespoon lemon juice
– 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions
1 flatbread (pita)
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon fresh parsley for garnish
Steps:
Marinate the chicken over night in one tablespoon of olive oil and the spice mixture.
Heat the olive oil on medium-high in a nonskid pan and place the chicken meat and cook it for 3-4 minutes on each side until fully cooked.
Set aside on a plate. In a different pan heat one tablespoon of olive oil and fry the pita bread until golden brown but still soft.
