Take 5: American Cancer Society 28th Annual Chili Cook-Off

RECIPE:
Crock pot (4-6 quart sized works best)
2-3 chicken breasts (uncooked)
1 10 oz. can whole kernel corn (undrained)
1 10 oz. can black beans (undrained)
2 cans Rotel (undrained)
1 10 oz. can navy beans
1 can green chiles (diced)
1 block of cream cheese (you can use the Neufchatel that is 1/3 fat to make it healthier)
SECRET INGREDIENT
1 tsp. onion power
1 tsp. Tony Chachere’s seasoning
1 tsp. ground cumin
1 tsp. chili powder
1/2 tsp. ground chipotle pepper
1 tsp. sea salt
A few dashes of ground cayenne pepper (to your liking but be careful because it can get spicy)