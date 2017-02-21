Take 5: American Cancer Society 28th Annual Chili Cook-Off

RECIPE:

Crock pot (4-6 quart sized works best)

2-3 chicken breasts (uncooked)

1 10 oz. can whole kernel corn (undrained)

1 10 oz. can black beans (undrained)

2 cans Rotel (undrained)

1 10 oz. can navy beans

1 can green chiles (diced)

1 block of cream cheese (you can use the Neufchatel that is 1/3 fat to make it healthier)

SECRET INGREDIENT

1 tsp. onion power

1 tsp. Tony Chachere’s seasoning

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. ground chipotle pepper

1 tsp. sea salt

A few dashes of ground cayenne pepper (to your liking but be careful because it can get spicy)