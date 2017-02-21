“Pill Mill” Case Could Be Decided Today

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

It’s a case with high stakes for two Mobile doctors and federal prosecutors. Jurors resume deliberations this morning in the federal case against doctors John Patrick Couch and Xiulu Ruan. Federal prosecutors claim the two were more concerned with lining their own pockets than practicing good medicine. Prosecutors claim the doctors needlessly prescribed pain medicines in order to profit from a medical kickback scheme. The government claims that scheme came at the cost of patients–dozens of whom had their lives ruined as they became hooked on opioids. That’s the government’s case.

Defense lawyers claim Couch and Ruan are just very efficient, effective doctors. They claim the two have worked for years to better patient outcomes and help improve lives. A trial lasting more than a month wrapped up last week.

There’s a lot on the line for both sides. For federal prosecutors, the outcome of this case could affect future prosecutions in the fight against America’s opioid epidemic. Couch and Ruan were arrested in a series of raids nationwide in 2015 dubbed “Operation Pill-uted” by federal agents. Many other doctors and health care professionals arrested in similar stings have taken plea deals. This is a rare case where the doctors have opted to fight back in court rather than take a plea. For the doctors, a not guilty verdict could mean some exoneration, at least in the eyes of the law.