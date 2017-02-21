Mobile Police Investigate Homicide on Heron Drive

According to a release from the Mobile Police Department, officers are investigating a homicide Tuesday morning on Heron Drive near Interstate 10.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 40-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was found inside the doorway of a vacant apartment.

Emergency officials pronounced the victim dead on the scene. The results of an autopsy are pending.

Officers originally responded to the 1500 block of Heron Drive for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a home. The original complaint came in around 5:12 a.m.

If you have any information about the homicide, please contact Mobile Police at 251-208-7211 or CrimeStoppers at 251-208-7000.