Magic Johnson named President of Lakers Basketball Operations

LOS ANGELES – Magic Johnson is now running the basketball side of things for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Owner Jeanie Buss named Johnson the new president of basketball operations after firing general manager Mitch Kupchak and her brother Jim, who had been the Lakers’ executive vice president of basketball operations.

The moves come two days before the NBA’s trade deadline. The Lakers are in the midst of a 19-39 this season, which began on a positive note with wins in 10 of their first 20 games under new coach Luke Walton.

Part-owner Jeanie Buss said the following regarding Johnson’s new role and the search for a GM to replace Kupchak:

Today I took a series of actions I believe will return the Lakers to the heights [late owner] Dr. Jerry Buss demanded and our fans rightly expect. Effective immediately, Earvin Johnson will be in charge of all basketball operations and will report directly to me. Our search for a new general manager to work with Earvin and coach Luke Walton is well underway and we hope to announce a new general manager in short order. Together, Earvin, Luke and our new general manager will establish the foundation for the next generation of Los Angeles Lakers greatness. Johnson also commented on Tuesday’s announcement: It’s a dream come true to return to the Lakers as President of Basketball Operations working closely with Jeanie Buss and the Buss family. Since 1979, I’ve been a part of the Laker Nation and I’m passionate about this organization. I will do everything I can to build a winning culture on and off the court. We have a great coach in [Walton] and good young players. We will work tirelessly to return our Los Angeles Lakers to NBA champions.