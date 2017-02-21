Legacy of Cudjo Lewis

A cast iron image pays tribute to the last surviving member of the final slave ship that came to America. Cudjo Lewis was one of more than 100 slaves captured in West Africa and brought here on the ship, Clotilda in 1859 after a Mobile businessman made a bet he could sneak them in illegally.

“Remember the story, but, don’t hold it against them because if you do, you hate. You’re gonna become the master of your hate and you’re gonna be a slave to yourself and that’s the worst kind of slavery to do when you have self-induced slavery”, said Israel Lewis when referring to what his grandfather told him.

Israel Lewis III is the great, great grandson of Cudjo Lewis. He talks of how his ancestors formed their own governing community in North Mobile, Africa Town.

“Our ancestors actually came from a culture, a secret society that was set right in the middle of Mobile Society and the Mobile people didn’t even know it. They didn’t realize these people had their own language, their own religion, their own lookout on life”.

Cudjo Lewis, considered a spiritual advisor in Africa Town, was one of the founders of Union Missionary Baptist Church. Services are still held there today. A plaque in front of the church, displays his African name, Kazoola.

Kazoola is also the name of the only black-owned and operated business in what’s considered the heart of Downtown Mobile, Dauphin Street. The owner, Marc Jackson, grew up in Africa Town and wanted to pay tribute to Cudjo Lewis.

The restaurant, Kazoola, features memorabilia from Africa Town, but Jackson hopes to provide more than a history lesson.

“I think we all want the same thing. The music is what brings people together. And tells about how much we have in common. Just like sports and I wanted to use this Kazoola as a vehicle through live entertainment to help bring people together”, said Jackson.

Bringing people together was the embodiment of Cudjo Lewis.

Israel Lewis said, “Cudjo could have passed the word on to the rest of us..’Hey, Look..watch out for those white guys. You can’t trust them. Don’t do this don’t do that.” But, Cudjo reminded us. You can’t depend on your color because it was the man who looked just like Cudjo who turned them over to the Dharmi Army. He was dark skinned..the guy who did it. So you can’t depend on somebody’s color and think they’re gonna be your friend.”

Israel Lewis also talks about how white people helped his ancestors get jobs and buy land. After all these years, he’s proud the spirit of Cudjo “Kazoola” Lewis lives on.

“The biggest thing I liked about the spirit of Cudjo the he was just uh..wanted to be himself. He didn’t want to be anyone else, .and he didn’t want people to remember him as a black man. He wanted people to remember him as a happy spirit’, said Israel Lewis.