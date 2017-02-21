Homeowners Say Tree Removal Breaks Promise by Publix Developer

UPDATE 6:00 PM

A stop work order was sent to the developer today. Documents sent by an inspector to the developer say MAB may have violated terms of the agreement with the city to ensure the area “remain in a natural vegetative state to the greatest degree practicable.” The city is asking for a detailed work plan before the stop-work order will be lifted. Another document also asks for substantial plantings to make up for the changes to the landscape. The documents ask the developer to be in compliance with the notices of violation by March 3rd.

ORIGINAL STORY

Mobile, AL (WKRG) – The controversial midtown Publix development is again upsetting homeowners after a number of trees were uprooted during construction. Now work has stopped to determine if the developer, contractor or someone involved made a mistake.

Homeowners around Grand Boulevard watched cranes take out trees behind their homes. The trees are on property that’s part of the midtown Publix development. In their place, for now, is a big mound of dirt.

“It’s disgusting,” said homeowner Betsy Stinson. “I’m not happy, you work so hard with the city and you feel like it was all for nothing.” Homeowners petitioned the Mobile Planning Commission and Mobile City Council for weeks this past summer to get concessions from the developer.

“We were told time and again by the developer, by our city representatives, by the realtor that that tree line would remain,” said Robin Fenton. Her daughter lives in a midtown home adjacent to the tree removal.

In July, members of the city council approved an amendment that read:

“(5) The area north of Shops A2 and north and east of the service drive for Shops A1 to remain in a natural vegetative state to the greatest degree practicable.”

Homeowners say promises have been broken. Now the city and developer are looking into it.

“We’re waiting on the city to come to a walk through with us so we can determine that natural vegetative state, we’re supposed to keep it that way to the practical necessity, we’re trying to determine have we done that,” said Jonathan Gray with Strategy Research. He represents MAB Developers and John Argo. Gray says if he lived in any of those homes affected he’d be upset too, especially with the mound of earth left behind. Gray says it’s not going to stay this way. He claims it is the worst it’s going to look but it may not be fixed until the project is finished. City inspectors asked work to stop so they can conduct a walk through. Homeowners say the only reason they dropped their appeal in July was because of assurances the area near their homes would be preserved.