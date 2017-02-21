Home Repair Fraud Arrest in Baldwin County

GULF SHORES, AL- Gulf Shores Police say a home repairman from Tennessee stole thousands from property owners in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.

Curtis Rowland was charged with home repair fraud and two counts of theft of property. Detectives say Rowland took down-payment cash from homeowners to install plantation shutters but never showed up to do the work.

Legitimate contractors say customers should always get references before hiring a contractor, check with the Better Business Bureau for complaints and ask to see the contractor’s business license and proof of insurance.

Police say Rowland is also under investigation for home repair fraud in Florida. Additional charges are possible.