Elberta High School: New Principal Announced, Student Population Discussion

The new Elberta High School is set to open next school year in Baldwin County.

Superintendent Eddie Tyler named Branton Bailey the school’s first prinicpal Tuesday.

He also suggested the student body will come from the Elbert and Summerdale schools. Click here for map details.

Nothing has been finalized yet when it comes to the student population. The school board wants to hear from you. There are two meetings set up next month.

Tuesday, March 14

Work Session

Summerdale Elementary School

5:00 pm



Thursday, March 16

Board Meeting

Central Office in Bay Minette

5:30 pm