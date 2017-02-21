Drug Sting Arrests on Theodore Dawes Road

By Published: Updated:

Mobile, AL- Two men have been arrested in a drug sting operation that occured Monday night.

41-year-old Alj Hilton and

38-year-old Arthur Burney have both been charged with trafficking Methamphtamine.

Burney is also being charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.

The two men were arrested in a drug sting in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts on Theodore Dawes Road Monday February 20, 2017.

The Mobile County Enforcement Street Narcotics Team conducted the operation sting.

MCSENT officers confiscated half a kilo of crystal methamphetamine estimated in value of 50-thousand dollars.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s