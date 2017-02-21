Delayed Justice the Norm in Mobile County

On December 30, 2010, 24-year-old Michael Watkins was killed in a vehicle off Old Shell Road in an attempted robbery – shot for the money he made on a BP Oil Spill clean-up crew. Less than a week later, David Jones was arrested for his murder.

Watkins’ mother was hoping for a speedy trial.

“Well, actually I thought it going to go pretty fast, but it didn’t,” said Beverly McClain. “It took a long time.

It took a lot out of me. It just drug on and on.”

Jones was finally brought to trial and convicted last October – more than five years and 10 months after his arrest.

“In the end, we got justice,” said McClain. “But it took six years.”

In this Jones case, legal maneuvering by the defendant stretched the process out, but long delays are the norm in the overtaxed Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, and the DA says crime victims suffer.

“It almost re-victimizes them in a certain way, especially with violent crime,” said Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich. “If something has changed someone’s life forever, an act of violence, or a crime that’s been committed against them, it’s difficult to tell them it’s going to be one year, two year, three years before your case can go to trial and you can get some sort of justice.”

Rich blames too much crime and too little money from the state. State funding for the DA’s office is down a third from six years ago and down two-thirds from a decade ago.

“It’s really frustrating for victims who think they’re going to get justice in a timely manner and we can’t provide that for them,” Rich said.

Due to cutbacks in Montgomery – Rich currently has 338 cases waiting for toxicology reports and

100 waiting for mental evaluations. She says it can take a year just to bring a case to the Grand Jury, not to mention a trial.

“Capital murder cases can take three, four, five years to try,” said Rich.

The backlog of cases in Mobile County is staggering. According to Rich, 28-percent of the cases currently on the docket of one Mobile County Circuit Court Judge are more than three years old.

Right now there more than 3,200 active felony cases in Mobile County.

“I don’t see that it’s going to get better,” Rich said.

She says more cuts from the state could be coming, and that more money for her office is the only solution.

“I mean, it really does come down to funding,” said Rich. “I can assure you the people who work in this office, the 57 employees that we have work hard and strong and fast every single day.”

But Rich says people don’t know, nor really care about the situation, until they become crime victims. Like Beverly McClain.

“I really didn’t think it would take that long, but it did,” she said. “Six years! It’s a hard process for my family, especially for me, losing a child.”

McClain says she doesn’t blame anyone for the situation, other than the killer. Rich only wishes her office could do more.

“We’re certainly trying to make it more efficient but with continued cuts on the state level I don’t see that it’s going to get better.”