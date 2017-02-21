Defense Drops Motion Against Media in Mary Rice Trial

During a hearing Tuesday afternoon in the Santa Rosa County Courthouse, the defense attorneys dropped their motion to restrict the media from the trial.

The motion was dropped after the attorneys came to an agreement with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office agreed to not speak to the media about the case during the trial.

On Monday, Florida prosecutors announced their intention to pursue a first-degree murder charge in Escambia County against Rice for the death of a woman in Beulah.

Florida State Attorney Bill Eddins, representing the First Judicial Circuit of Florida, is seeking justice in the death of Kayla Crocker, who authorities say was shot and killed by Rice and her accomplice Billy Boyette.

Earlier this month, Boyette committed suicide when he and Rice were tracked down in Georgia after an alleged murder spree that claimed the lives of four women.

“Additional investigation has indicated that there is sufficient evidence to move forward on the Escambia County prosecution at this time,” Eddins said in a press release.

“This decision was made after discussing this matter with Robert Wilters, District Attorney for Baldwin County Alabama.”

Rice is currently in Santa Rosa County, where she is charged in the murders of Alicia Greer and Jacqueline Moore, two of the other victims in Boyette and Rice’s alleged crimes.

Rice is also wanted in Baldwin County for the death of Peggy Broz, who was found dead on her front lawn in Lillian after authorities say Boyette and Rice stalked her home.

“Any decision regarding charges that Rice may face in Alabama will be made by that office,” Eddins’ office added.

Rice is currently incarcerated in the Santa Rosa County jail on a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.