Burger King Wants to Hire 250 Employees in Mobile and Pensacola

According to a release from GPS Hospitality, the company that owns several locations of Burger King, they want to hire 250 employees before the end of February.

Burger King has 30 locations in the Mobile and Pensacola area and all locations are currently hiring. They are looking to hire managers and crew members.

According to the release, there are many benefits for employees in their system:

For those looking for their first job or entry level position, GPS offers quality training, flexible hours and ample opportunities for growth. Management level employees at GPS are also eligible to receive performance-driven monetary bonuses, benefits and other perks.”

GPS Hospitality acquired over 175 Burger King locations in the Gulf Coast region in 2016 and since their acquisition, the restaurants have added 1,000 job openings.

To find a Burger King location near you, go to this link. You can apply at any of the locations or submit your resume online.