Brewton Man Arrested for Sexually Abusing Children Under 12-Years-Old

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:
smithsr3

BREWTON, AL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Brewton man for the alleged sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.

William Douglas Smith Sr., 56, was taken into custody on February 14 and charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old. The alleged victims had been interviewed by a forensics interviewer and provided cause for an arrest.

The relationship between Smith Sr. and the victims isn’t clear at this time.

Smith Sr. is still in jail on a $500,000 bond.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with any further information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 809-2154 or at escambiacountysheriffal.org.

