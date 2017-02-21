Alabama and Charlie Daniels Band Coming to Orange Beach

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 03: Recording artist Brad Paisley (C) performs with (L-R) Jeff Cook, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry of the band Alabama during the 46th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena April 3, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
The band ‘Alabama’ and ‘Charlie Daniels Band’ are coming to Orange Beach for a concert in May 2017, according to a release from Red Mountain Entertainment.

The concert will be held at The Wharf Amphitheater on Saturday, May 27th at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Feb. 24). You can buy them on Ticketmaster or by going to The Wharf box office in Orange Beach. You can also call the box office at 800-745-3000.

There are four different options for tickets ranging in price from $79.50 to $27.00.

The Wharf will also hold two other big concerts in the coming months. Country star Luke Bryan is holding a two-day concert on March 17-18 for all the Springbreakers at the beach. Grammy award winner Sturgill Stimpson is holding a concert on May 6th at the Amphitheater.

