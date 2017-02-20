Woman in critical conditon after falling three stories from condo balcony

A very scary and dangerous situation for a 44-year-old woman who fell from a third story balcony at the Emerald Grande Condo in Destin.

Deputies say the woman was in town to have a good time on vacation from Nashville, TN but instead she’s spending her vacation in the hospital.

The woman’s sister told police her sister was intoxicated when she went out on the balcony to smoke.

“People need to watch out and be careful,” says Noah Whitney, a Destin resident. “Have a good time, but not too much fun.”

People who live here year-round say vacationers often get out of hand.

“Things become more strict and regulations start forming because people start doing stuff they’re not supposed to,” says Spencer McPherson, a Destin resident.

The woman is in critical condition, and her face badly injured in the fall.

We called condo management but have not gotten a response.

