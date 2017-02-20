Woman in Critical Condition After Falling from Condo Balcony

According to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a vacationer from Tennessee is in critical condition after falling from the balcony of a condominium in Destin.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Monday morning at Emerald Grande Condominium near the Destin Pass and HarborWalk Village.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 44-year-old woman was intoxicated when she fell from the third-floor balcony. The victim’s sister told authorities, she was going out to smoke a cigarette when she fell.

She was later found between the wall and some bushes on the ground near the main entrance.

She was rushed to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment and remains in critical condition.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, but her sister told authorities that she made no comments about wanting to harm herself before the fall.