“Why Did They Take Our Money?” Local Couple’s Adoption Nightmare

A couple in Baldwin County is out thousands of dollars, after an adoption agency they were using, filed for bankruptcy. The agency is out of Atlanta. It’s called Independent Adoption Center. Nearly 1900 other families around the country lost thousands of dollars as well.

Courtney and James Coleman were hoping this would be the year they would bring home a new baby, but their dreams of parenthood are over for the moment. The IAC filed for bankruptcy late last year, days after the couple wrote them a huge check. In all, the couple lost over $14,000. Courtney says, “It was almost like the grief stages…sadness, then you get mad. Why did they take our money?” James adds, “I want someone held accountable. I don’t want someone to get away with this. I feel done wrong.” The couple has decided not to enter into a class-action lawsuit against the agency because lawyers have told them they will not get their money back.

The couple says they thought they were making an informed decision when choosing the IAC, but they are not going to let this deter them from adopting. Courtney says, “We are planning to look locally and see what avenues there are for us in Mobile and Baldwin counties so we can pick up and move on.” They hope they will have more success choosing either a local attorney to facilitate the adoption or a local agency.

Local family law attorney, Richard Shields, says adoption can be risky, but that the Coleman’s story is very unusual. He says most couples find comfort in staying local for their adoptions. “Use local people, use local lawyers who have a good reputation. I tend to use local agencies. They have a track record.”

The Coleman’s have already started looking locally to adopt. They plan to meet with several attorneys and agencies to see where they best fit. They have gotten a lot of moral support from family and friends. They have started a facebook page to keep people posted on their adoption journey. You can read their story at www.facebook.com/thecolemansadopt. Hopefully the next time we hear from them, they will be parents!