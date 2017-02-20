Waterfront Homes Targeted By Thieves

“You can see where they tried to kick in this door, shoe prints on that.” It was not the welcome home, Katherine Dubose anticipated. “This is where they came in first we believe,” thieves breaking into and rummaging through her bayside home. “Took guns, fishing tackle, my dad was in law enforcement and they took some of his badges that I had mounted on a plaque.”

They even tried to break into an elevator door. “They must have thought it was like a safe or where the mother lode of everything was so, they took a skill saw and just tore up that door.”

Her neighbors home was also hit. “These creeps come in off the water, slinking in the middle of the night and try to take what we have. Probably to buy drugs or whatever.”

They even stole shrimp from the deep-freeze and left the door open for the rest of the contents to ruin.

In the 12 years, the Dubose family has called this place home, nothing like this has ever happened. “No rhyme or reason to any of it.” She is re-thinking safety and security measures but refuses to let the criminals win, “and these creeps, God’s going to get em one day.”

Two weeks ago, homes on Bon Secour Bay were targeted by thieves that also approached the homes from the water. Investigators believe it could be the same crew.