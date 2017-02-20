Stormy Tuesday

A line of showers and thunderstorms will hamper commuters in our neighborhood tomorrow morning. This line brought damaging severe weather to Texas last night. The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado hit San Antonio last night, damaging 150 homes and injuring several people.

This line should weaken before arriving in the News 5 area, but will still bring heavy rain and gusty winds over 30 mph. Computer model forecasts indicate the line will enter our Mississippi counties before dawn and move into southwest Alabama–including Mobile and Baldwin Counties–during the morning commute.

This is a slow-moving line, moving into the Florida Panhandle during the afternoon. It may be early evening before most of it exits the News 5 viewing area.

Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are expected, with more possible in a few spots. That’s enough to cause some streets to flood and creeks to leave their banks. Widespread flash flooding and severe weather are not expected at this time.

John Nodar