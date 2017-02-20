Some of Alabama’s Worst Bridges are in Mobile and Baldwin Counties

Mobile drivers are shelling out roughly $1,437 every year because of aging bridges and roadways in Alabama. That’s according to a new study released by TRIP, a national transportation research group that compiles data from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

TRIP reports Eight percent of Alabama’s bridges are classified by the FHWA as poor or ‘deficient’ with significant deterioration to the bridge deck, supports or other major components. In the Mobile urban area, three percent of bridges fall under this category.

Roughly half of the top 10 worst bridges, according to the FHWA, are in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

Statewide, TRIP reports that deficient bridges costs Alabama motorists $4.2 billion every year and in Mobile Country alone it costs each driver roughly $1,437 a year due to higher vehicle operating costs, traffic crashes and congestion-related delays.

“Reliable and well-functioning road and bridge infrastructure is the cornerstone of a solid economy. In addition to the safety of our citizens, it’s imperative that we are able to guarantee reliable and efficient transport of goods for Mobile’s growing manufacturing supply chain,” said Bill Sisson, president and CEO of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Transportation and distribution is a targeted industry the Mobile Area Chamber continues to expand. Southwest Alabama remains in dire need of transportation infrastructure funding, in particular for a new 1-10 Mobile River Bridge and accompanying I-10 realignment. We must work together to provide for long-term solutions to address Alabama’s aging and insufficient infrastructure.”