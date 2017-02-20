Prison Reform Plan is Hard Sell

When lawmakers return to Montgomery this week, the Alabama Legislature will continue work on prison reform. But word coming from legislators is there are some serious concerns about the $800 million plan.

State Senator Rusty Glover tells us he’s not hearing a lot of words of support for the plan from either house.

Governor Robert Bentley has proposed building four new super-prisons and closing 14 existing prisons. But there are a lot of unknowns as legislators considering funding the initiative. One of those is that locations for the prisons have yet to be decided. It’s an issue that will likely become highly politicized given the economic implications. On the other hand, the closing of 14 prisons may leave some towns in ‘sad shape’ according to Glover, if the prison moves out of town.

Legislators are also said to have reservations about some of the no-bid parts of the proposal.

It seems unlikely the Governor’s plan could skate through the legislature without significant changes. The Governor has threatened to call a special session within the regular session to deal with prison reform. However, last week in Mobile he told News 5 he didn’t think it would be necessary.