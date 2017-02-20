Prison Reform Plan is Hard Sell

Bill Riales By Published: Updated:
prisons1

When lawmakers return to Montgomery this week, the Alabama Legislature will continue work on prison reform.  But word coming from legislators is there are some serious concerns about the $800 million plan.

State Senator Rusty Glover tells us he’s not hearing a lot of words of support for the plan from either house.

Governor Robert Bentley has proposed building four new super-prisons and closing 14 existing prisons.  But there are a lot of unknowns as legislators considering funding the initiative.  One of those is that locations for the prisons have yet to be decided.  It’s an issue that will likely become highly politicized given the economic implications.  On the other hand, the closing of 14 prisons may leave some towns in ‘sad shape’ according to Glover, if the prison moves out of town.

Legislators are also said to have reservations about some of the no-bid parts of the proposal.

It seems unlikely the Governor’s plan could skate through the legislature without significant changes.  The Governor has threatened to call a special session within the regular session to deal with prison reform. However, last week in Mobile he told News 5 he didn’t think it would be necessary.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s