The Powerball lottery’s jack pot for Wednesday night’s drawing now stands at $403 million after no one claimed the top prize in Saturday’s multi-state drawing.

Whoever wins the jackpot can choose to take their winnings either in a lump sum cash payment or paid out over 29 years. The lump payment, after taxes, is nearly $244 million.

Nearly 1.7 million people won prizes during the Feb. 18 drawing, totaling approximately $25.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, including Florida.