Mobile Police arrested two people last Friday (Feb. 17th) after they allegedly left four children unattended in a vehicle at Bel Air Mall.

26-year-old Jasmine Johnson and 26-year-old Varnada Loper were arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.

The children left in the car range from 6 months to 7 years of age. Police say the children were left alone for about 30 minutes.

Johnson and Loper posted bail and are expected back in court on March 20th.