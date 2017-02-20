Man Arrested for Assault During Mardi Gras Ball in Mobile

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested a man for an assault that took place during a Mardi Gras ball at the Mobile Convention Center.

Johnny Johnston Jr., 36, is accused of physically assaulting a victim on Saturday night during the Mobile Mystics ball shortly before midnight. The victim, who has not been identified, was admitted to a local hospital in critical condition.

A witness at the Mobile Convention Center told police that the physical altercation between Johnston and the victim occurred.

Johnston, who is from McIntosh in Washington County, is charged with second-degree assault and failure to obey a police officer. He is no longer in Mobile Metro Jail.