Injured Toddler Released From Pediatric ICU

Pat Peterson By Published: Updated:
Mattie Shackelford
Mattie Shackelford

MOBILE, AL-  A Baldwin County toddler seriously injured in a fall from the top of a set of bleachers at Daphne High School is out of ICU tonight.

Doctors at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital moved 18-month old Mattie Shackelford to a private room Monday evening.

Mattie fractured her skull in the 20 foot fall and suffered a brain injury. Doctors say she’s doing much better and will make a full recovery.  Mattie fell from her aunt’s arms at the top of the bleachers while watching a soccer game at the high school last week.

Mattie could be released from the hospital in a couple of days.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s