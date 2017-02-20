Injured Toddler Released From Pediatric ICU

MOBILE, AL- A Baldwin County toddler seriously injured in a fall from the top of a set of bleachers at Daphne High School is out of ICU tonight.

Doctors at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital moved 18-month old Mattie Shackelford to a private room Monday evening.

Mattie fractured her skull in the 20 foot fall and suffered a brain injury. Doctors say she’s doing much better and will make a full recovery. Mattie fell from her aunt’s arms at the top of the bleachers while watching a soccer game at the high school last week.

Mattie could be released from the hospital in a couple of days.