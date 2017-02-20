Florida prosecutors can seek death penalty despite questions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida prosecutors can seek the death penalty in ongoing cases despite a state Supreme Court ruling that found a new death penalty law unconstitutional.

The court ruled Monday that the death penalty can be applied as long as there is a unanimous jury recommendation.

The court ruled last October that a new state law requiring at least a 10-2 jury recommendation is unconstitutional. But Monday it said other aspects of the law are constitutional and prosecutors can proceed in capital punishment cases.

Prosecutors had been in limbo wondering whether the death penalty could be applied. Attorney General Pam Bondi asked the court to clarify, but was overall pleased with the overturn.

“I am pleased with the Florida Supreme Court’s decision today to allow ongoing capital punishment cases to proceed with proper jury instruction,” Bondi wrote in a statement. “This decision provides our courts with the clarification needed to proceed with murder cases in which the death penalty is sought.”



The court released an opinion last month saying the death penalty couldn’t be applied in pending cases, but then withdrew the opinion hours later.

The overturn could affect many ongoing cases, such as that of Mary Rice in Escambia County where she faces capital murder charges for the death of Kayla Crocker.

