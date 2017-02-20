Firefighters respond to wildfire in Barrineau Park Road area

Florida Forest Service firefighters are responding to a wildfire in Escambia County near Barrineau Park Road and 95A. The fire spans about seven acres.

FFS sent in four tractors and a brush truck as well as fixed-wing aircraft for recon purposes. Local fire departments are also on scene.

According to Joe Zwierzchowski with the Florida Forest Service, the fire spanned an estimated three acres with no structures being threatened at 4 p.m. The fire had spread to an estimated seven acres by 5 p.m.

